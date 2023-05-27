98.9 WMMO Wants To Send You To A Glowing After Hours Party

Disney Water Parks

98.9 WMMO wants to give you a chance to splash into the magic with tickets to Disney Water Parks! Enjoy a magical escape to paradise complete with a beach, wave pool, lazy river and thrilling attractions for the whole family. Plus, relax and treat yourself to island fare and specialty drinks.

Over at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, the ultimate nighttime beach bash is over-glowing with fun and excitement! Glow wild at Disney H2O Glow After Hours with lower wait times on favorite attractions and themed food and beverages, plus a DJ dance party and totally glow-rious lighting effects. You’ll see this Park in a whole new light.

Listen for the keywords this Memorial Day weekend (5/27-5/29) and enter them below for your opportunity to win four tickets to Disney H2O Glow After Hours at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park on 8/19/23 from 98.9 WMMO!

Listening Times:

Sat. 5/27: 10a-7p (every hour on the hour)

10a-7p (every hour on the hour) Sun. 5/28: 10a-9p (every hour on the hour)

10a-9p (every hour on the hour) Mon. 5/29: 10a-midnight (every hour on the hour)

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. May 27th, 2023 - May 29th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword announcements this weekend (5/27/23-5/29/23) at designated times and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) Disney H2O Glow Tickets at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park on 8/19/2023. Disney H2O Glow After Hours is a separately priced hard-ticket event held from 8:00PM to 11:00PM. Winners may enter Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park as early as 6:00 PM. ARV = $319.52. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

