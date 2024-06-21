Universal Orlando Resort

98.9 WMMO wants to send you to Universal Orlando Resort!

We have your chance to win tickets! From new daytime fun in a colorful new land and the Universal Mega Movie Parade to the new nighttime energy of CineSational : A Symphonic Spectacular and an incredible new projection show, this year you can summer like you mean it at Universal Orlando Resort.

Listen weekday mornings with Denise for your opportunity to win!

You could win a prize package for four people, including:

2-Park 1 Day Park to Park admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks

1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle

© 2024 DreamWorks Animation LLC . Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2024 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

ABBV RULES HERE

©2024 Cox Media Group