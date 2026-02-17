98.9 WMMO WANTS TO SEND YOU TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT

We have your chance to win tickets! Play all day at Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval at Universal Orlando Resort, now to April 4th. Enjoy a spectacular parade full of festive floats, catch live concerts on select nights and try global cuisine available for purchase. Find your happy at Mardi Gras.

Listen weekdays (3/9-3/20) to The Jay and Brandi Morning Show at 8am for your chance to win! When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-844-862-9890 and be the correct caller to win a prize package for two people, including:

• 1-Day Park-to-Park admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks

• 1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle

Event occurs rain or shine. No rain checks, returns or refunds. Prices, times, dates, entertainment, event and/or experience details are subject to changes and/or cancellation without notice. Additional restrictions may apply. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2026 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/9/26–3/20/26. Open to legal FL res. in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter, listen weekdays 7:00 am – 9:00 am for cue, call 844-862-9890, and be designated caller. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: wmmo.com/contests (LINK TBD) . Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

