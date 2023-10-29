98.9 WMMO Wants You To Discover Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park

Blizzard Beach

There’s a festive flurry of holiday fun at Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and 98.9 WMMO wants you to win tickets! Think you’re on the naughty or “ice” list? Ask Santa—he’ll be there in his tropical best! Slide into the spirit on one of the tallest free-fall body slides in the world. Mosey along the lazy river in specially themed inner tubes. And grab yummy Yuletide treats like a peppermint milkshake.

And now, enjoy fun in the sun again and again through May 24, 2024, with the all-new Disney Water Park Seasonal Pass! No block-out dates or reservations required and just $79 plus tax.

Listen to Denise weekday mornings at 7am for your chance to win tickets to Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park from 98.9 WMMO!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. October 30th, 2023 - November 10th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the cue to call, call 844-862-9890, and be designated caller . Up to ten (10) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park. ARV = $293.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

