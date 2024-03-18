98.9 WMMO’s Busted Bracket Weekend

Twin Peaks

It’s madness season and Twin Peaks is the place to catch the games! Listen for the keywords all weekend (3/22-3/24) and enter them below for your opportunity to score a $200 gift card to Twin Peaks for 98.9 WMMO’s Busted Bracket Weekend!

Bring your bracket to Twin Peaks and cheer on your picks at the number one sports bar! Make sure to check out the Twin Peaks $2 Million Bracket Challenge! Click here for more details. Eats. Drinks. Scenic Views.

Listening Times:

  • Fri. 3/22: 5p-midnight (every hour on the hour)
  • Sat. 3/23: 10a-7p (every hour on the hour)
  • Sun. 3/24: 10a-9p (every hour on the hour)

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/22/24-3/24/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen for the keywords during the designated listening time and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Prize: $200 Twin Peaks gift card. ARV = $200. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

