98.9 WMMO’s Daytona 500 Weekend of Winning

D500

This weekend, 98.9 WMMO wants to send you the Daytona 500, happening February 15th, 2026! Tune in all weekend for your shot at tickets to the Great American Race and an unforgettable Daytona 500.

Listen for the keywords this weekend (1/30-2/1), enter them below, and take your shot at some Daytona 500 trivia, for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets.

Can’t wait to win? Click here for ticket info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/30/26-2/1/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen for key words to be announced and complete the entry form above. Up to one (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to the Daytona 500 in Daytona, FL, on 02/15/26. ARV = $340. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group