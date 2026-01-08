98.9 WMMO’s Quiet Riot Weekend of Winning

Quiet Riot and Vixen

Get ready to rock! Quiet Riot, live with special guest Vixen, hits the Hard Rock Live Orlando on March 6th, 2026, and 98.9 WMMO wants to send you there!

Listen for the keywords this weekend, (1/9/26-1/11/26), and enter them below for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets.

Can’t wait to win? Click here for ticket info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/9/26-1/11/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen for key words to be announced and complete the entry form above. Up to one (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: A pair of tickets to see Quiet Riot with special guest Vixen live at Hard Rock Live Orlando on 4/6/26. ARV = $95. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

