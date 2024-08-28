98.9 WMMO’s Small Business $10,000 Free Advertising Contest Rules - Sept. 2024

98.9 WMMO’s Small Business $10,000 Free Advertising Contest

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility of Entrants (Nominators) . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the 98.9 WMMO’s $10,000 Small Business Advertising Grant Contest (the “Contest”) is open to legal residents of the State of Florida who, at the time of entry, are (i) 18 years of age or older; (ii) reside in the counties of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, Brevard and Flagler; and (iii) are an officer, director, or authorized representative of the Nominated Business (as defined below). Employees of Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando (“Sponsor”), CMG Media Corporation, Ocean Bank, and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Contest or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Contest event.

The Nominated Business must meet the following eligibility requirements:

· Nominated Business headquarters located in one of the eligible Orlando counties noted above;

· Nominated Business has an active website;

· Station reserves the right to request any verification documents prior to awarding any Prizes and may reject any documents in their sole discretion.

The following small business are not eligible to enter or win : Non-profits and 501(c) organizations, religious institutions (including religiously affiliated charitable organizations), businesses in the adult entertainment industry, government entities, schools, political entities (including political action committees, political campaigns, and political non-profits), or businesses in the CBD/marijuana industry, and any existing Cox Media Group Orlando advertisers or businesses that have advertised on a Cox Media Group Orlando station in the past twelve (12) months.

3. How to Enter . The Contest will begin at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (“EST”) on September 1, 2024 and end at 11:59 p.m. EST on September 30th, 2024 (the “Contest Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Contest.

There are two (2) ways to enter this Contest, as described below:

Website

To enter via Sponsor’s website, visit the 98.9 WMMO’s Small Business $10,000 Free Advertising Contest official registration page located on the “Contests” page at www.WMMO.com (the “Website”) and complete all the required information and follow all posted instructions to submit an entry.

Mobile App

To enter via Sponsor’s mobile app, complete the following steps:

1. Download and install the 98.9 WMMO mobile app (the “App”) on a compatible mobile device from either Google® Play or the iTunes® App Store. The App is free to download.

2. Once you have installed the App, click the “98.9 WMMO’s $10,000 Small Business $10,000 Free Advertising Contest” tab on the App’s menu to register for the Sweepstakes. Follow the instructions on the registration page and complete all of the required information to submit an official entry form.

All of the information you provide must be complete and accurate. Entrants who submit an invalid phone number or email address may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

Entries must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. EST on September 30th, 2024.

By participating in the Contest, you agree to be bound by the applicable Station’s Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy (https://www.WMMO.com/visitor-agreement, https://www.WMMO.com/privacy-policy), which are hereby incorporated by reference.

Essay and/or video submission

As part of the Contest entry process, you must include your original written essay, which must be 300 words or less, nominating your small business (the “Nominated Business”) and explain how it would benefit from being selected as a winner of the prize, its business culture, and its employee loyalty.

In addition to the essay submission, you may also submit a short video (30 seconds or less) to complement the essay. If you choose to submit a video, video submissions must be uploaded to YouTube and the link must be shared in the registration form. Submitting a video will not affect the outcome of the Contest.

Limit : Maximum one (1) entry per person per eligible small business during the Contest Period, regardless of method of entry.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled, or illegible entries, or entries that do not meet the size or formatting requirements specified above, will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Contest application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Contest eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.

All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Contest.

4. Entry Restrictions . Your entry (1) must be suitable for a general audience; (2) must be original; (3) cannot contain any sexually explicit, disparaging, libelous or other inappropriate content (all as determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor); (4) cannot contain any commercial content that promotes any product(s) or service(s) other than Nominated Business; (5) cannot contain any trademarks, copyrighted works or other intellectual property (other than works and intellectual property that you own, or for which you have obtained royalty-free rights for Sponsor to use in connection with this Contest) (collectively, “Authorized Assets”). Any elements appearing in your entry must be entirely original, created by you, be in the public domain, or be an Authorized Asset. Use of any materials that are not original to you, not in the public domain, or that are not an Authorized Asset may result in disqualification. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entry that violates the foregoing restrictions, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

5. Winner Selection . At the end of the Contest Period, one (1) entry will be selected as a potential winner by a committee of judges consisting of Sponsor programming and promotions staff, as selected in Sponsor’s sole discretion, based on the following criteria (“Criteria”):

(1) Impact of the business on the community

(2) employee loyalty

(3) business culture

(4) clarity and composition of the essay

The participating entity with the highest cumulative score will be designated as the Potential Winner.

All decisions of the Contest judges are final. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any potential Grand Prize-Winning Nominated Business if it determines, in its sole discretion, that the essay submitted by such nominator is not honest or accurate.

6. Prize Description. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize-Winning Nominated Business will receive an advertising package from Sponsor, including:

· A selection of fifteen-second and thirty-second radio ads (combination determined in Sponsor’s sole discretion), produced by Sponsor with the participation of the winning Nominated Business.

· Placement of the produced ads on a combination of all of Sponsor’s stations, including WDBO, WWKA, WMMO, WOEX, and WCFB (Max of $5,000 on any single station), subject to availability and in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

Approximate retail value of prize package: $10,000.

Restrictions apply. Prize components will only be available subject to availability, to be determined in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Radio ads must air before January 31st, 2025, and failure to do so may result in forfeiture of prize or a portion of the prize. Winning Nominated Businesses will work with Sponsor to create ad campaign. Sponsor reserves the right to approve all ad materials (including, without limitation, scrips, images, videos, and audio) in its sole discretion.

IN ADDITION TO ANY LIMITATIONS SET FORTH HEREIN, SPONSOR MAKES NO GUARANTEES AS TO THE EFFECTIVENESS OF ANY ELEMENT OF THE ADVERTISING PACKAGE PRIZE, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, INCREASE IN SALES, PROFITS, OR CONSUMER ENGAGEMENT.

Limit : One (1) prize per Nominated Business for this Contest.

7. Winner Notification and Acceptance . The Nominator of each potential winning Nominated Business will be notified on or about October 1st, 2024, at the telephone number and/or email address provided on the nominator’s entry form.

In order to claim a prize, nominated winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within forty-eight (48) hours of notice or attempted notice. To receive the prize, potential winning Nominated Business must respond to Sponsor’s notification and provide required information. If a potential winning Nominated Business does not respond to Sponsor’s notification within 24 hours, it will be disqualified and will forfeit all interest in the prize. Potential winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, intellectual property assignment, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned within five (5) business days of notification, and a written commitment to accept prize delivery on the scheduled date and time.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner based upon the essay that received the next highest score according to the judging criteria.

A NOMINATED BUSINESS IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF NOMINATOR’S AND NOMINATED BUSINESS’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Sponsor has final approval of all advertising created as part of prize package and will select the Station airing the awarded advertising in its sole discretion. Broadcast dates and times for advertising subject to inventory availability and decided in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number or Federal Employer Identification Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

8. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Contest judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Contest is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

Participants irrevocably waive all claims against the Released Parties and agree that the Released Parties will have no liability or responsibility for any claim arising in connection with participation in this Contest or the prizes awarded. The Released Parties have not offered or sponsored this Contest in any way.

9. Authorization . BY ENTERING THE CONTEST, YOU REPRESENT AND WARRANT THAT (I) YOUR ENTRY IS ORIGINAL, WAS LEGALLY OBTAINED AND CREATED, AND DOES NOT INFRINGE THE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS OR OTHER LEGAL, EQUITABLE, OR MORAL RIGHTS OF ANY THIRD PARTY; (II) YOU HAVE OBTAINED PERMISSION TO SUBMIT YOUR ENTRY FROM EVERYONE NAMED, DESCRIBED, OR APPEARING IN YOUR ENTRY AND YOU CAN MAKE THOSE AUTHORIZATIONS AVAILABLE TO SPONSOR UPON REQUEST; (III) THE ENTRY YOU ARE SUBMITTING HAS NOT PREVIOUSLY BEEN PUBLISHED OR ACCEPTED FOR PUBLICATION AND IS NOT CURRENTLY UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PUBLICATION; AND (IV) YOU WILL NOT DISSEMINATE OR OTHERWISE SUBMIT YOUR ENTRY TO ANY OTHER ENTITY FOR PUBLICATION.

10. Publicity Release and License . BY ENTERING THE CONTEST, YOU AGREE THAT SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, OCEAN BANK, AND THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON THE WEBSITE AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH, OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR ENTRY AND/OR YOUR NAME, BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION, AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE CONTEST OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU. BY ENTERING, YOU GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT THE OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE, OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU.

11. Indemnification . If Sponsor’s or Released Parties’ use of your entry causes Sponsor or Released Parties to be subject to a claim by any third party, you agree to indemnify and hold harmless the Sponsor, Released Parties, and all persons acting by, through, under or in concert with them, against any and all damages, costs, judgments and expenses (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which the Sponsor, or Released Parties (or any one of them) may incur as a result of the use of your entry.

12. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE CONTEST, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE CONTEST, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE CONTEST; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE CONTEST OR ANY PRIZE.

13. Limitations of Liability . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE CONTEST, PARTICIPANTS ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS CONTEST, INCLUDING THE WEBSITE(S) AND THE PRIZE(S), ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” AND THAT SPONSOR MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, ABOUT THE PRIZE(S) AND SPONSOR HEREBY DISCLAIMS ALL SUCH WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

THE RELEASED PARTIES ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR: (1) ANY INCORRECT OR INACCURATE INFORMATION, WHETHER CAUSED BY PARTICIPANTS, PRINTING OR PRODUCTION ERRORS, OR BY ANY OF THE EQUIPMENT OR PROGRAMMING ASSOCIATED WITH OR EMPLOYED IN THE CONTEST; (2) TECHNICAL FAILURES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO MALFUNCTIONS, INTERRUPTIONS, OR DISCONNECTIONS IN PHONE LINES OR NETWORK HARDWARE OR SOFTWARE; (3) UNAUTHORIZED HUMAN INTERVENTION IN ANY PART OF THE ENTRY PROCESS OR THE CONTEST; (4) TECHNICAL OR HUMAN ERROR WHICH MAY OCCUR IN THE ADMINISTRATION OF THE CONTEST, THE PROCESSING OF ENTRIES, OR THE NOTIFICATION OF ANY WINNER; OR (5) ANY INJURY OR DAMAGE TO PERSONS OR PROPERTY WHICH MAY BE CAUSED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, FROM A PARTICIPANT’S PARTICIPATION IN THE CONTEST OR RECEIPT OR USE OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Contest. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize based upon which entries received the highest scores according to the judging criteria.

14. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

15. Sponsor . The 98.9 WMMO Small Business $10,000 Free Advertising Contest is sponsored by Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Contest shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Contest. For a list of winners (available after October 5th, 2024) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit www.WMMO.com or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), 98.9 WMMO Small Business $10,000 Free Advertising Contest, 4192 N. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, Attn: Angela Schlesman / Promotions Department. If you have any questions regarding this Contest, please contact angela.schlesman@cmg.com.





