98.9 WMMO’s Supercross Superfan Trivia

Daytona Supercross

From the world-class pyrotechnics and dazzling lights show of rider introductions to the excitement of the course, the atmosphere is different at DAYTONA! Experience all of the high-flying action and side-by-side intensity of Monster Energy AMA Supercross on the most demanding track of the circuit. In a race run under the bright lights at the World Center of Racing, every rider will leave the gate hungry for a coveted DAYTONA victory!

Enter below (2/19-2/28) and answer trivia questions for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to Daytona Supercross on March 2nd at Daytona International Speedway!

The high-flying, crowd-pleasing DAYTONA Supercross is a great event for the entire family. Nowhere puts you closer to the course than DAYTONA. Fans can experience the action just feet away from the course with Trackside Access. Guarantee your tickets and Trackside Access today! Visit DaytonaInternationalSpeedway.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/19/24-2/28/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to Daytona Supercross at Daytona International Speedway on March 2, 2024. ARV = $162. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group