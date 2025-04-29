AC/DC Weekend of Winning

AC/DC

AC/DC is hitting the road with a tour stop at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on May 16th, and we’re hooking you up with free tickets to the show!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (5/2-5/4) and enter them below for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show from 98.9 WMMO!

Listening Times:

Fri. 5/2: 6p-11p (every hour on the hour)

6p-11p (every hour on the hour) Sat. 5/3: 10a-7p (every hour on the hour)

10a-7p (every hour on the hour) Sun. 5/4: 10a-8p (every hour on the hour)

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/2/25-5/4/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see AC/DC perform live on 5/16/25 at Raymond James Stadium . ARV = $199. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

