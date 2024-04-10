Aerosmith is Coming to Orlando & You Could Win Tickets from 98.9 WMMO

98.9 WMMO

Look who added an Orlando tour date!

Aerosmith is bringing their Farewell Tour to the Kia Center on February 11th, 2025, and 98.9 WMMO wants to give you free tickets to the show! Jay has your first shot to win win this week (4/10-4/12) at 5pm. Then, the winning continues this weekend!

Plus, special guest The Black Crowes.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, April 12th at 10am.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/10/24-4/12/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Up to three (3) winners will be selected.. Prize: Prize: two tickets to see Aerosmith on 2/11/25 ay the Kia Center. ARV = $199.90. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

