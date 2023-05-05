Aerosmith Weekend Of Winning

Aerosmith

Aerosmith PEACE OUT The Farewell Tour with The Black Crowes is coming to Amalie Arena in Tampa on October 11th!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (5/5-5/7) and enter them below for your opportunity to score a pair of tickets to the show from 98.9 WMMO! To purchase tickets, click here.

Listening Times:

Fri. 5/5: 6p-midnight (every hour on the hour)

6p-midnight (every hour on the hour) Sat. 5/6: 10a-7p (every hour on the hour)

10a-7p (every hour on the hour) Sun. 5/7: 10a-9p (every hour on the hour)

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. May 5th, 2023 - May 7th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ .To enter, listen for the keyword announcements this weekend (5/5/23-5/7/23) at designated times and enter them in the 98.9 WMMO app. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Aerosmith in concert 10/11/23 at Amalie Arena in Tampa. ARV = $119.90. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

