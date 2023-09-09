Aerosmith Weekends Of Winning For You

Aerosmith Weekends

It’s time to spend your weekends with 98.9 WMMO! We’ve got Aerosmith tickets for you every weekend until the big show! Just listen for key words to be announced and enter below for your shot at scoring two tickets to see Aerosmith’s Farewell Tour on October 11th at the Amalie Arena in Tampa!

We’ll announce the first key word this Friday (9/15) at 6p!

98.9 WMMO Weekends of Winning brought to you by Attorney Dan Newlin.

Dan Newlin

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. September 15th, 2023 - September 17th, 2023, September 22nd, 2023 - September 24th, 2023, September 29th, 2023 - October 1st, 2023 and October 6th, 2023 - October 8th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords at the designated times and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing per weekend for a total of four (4) winners. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Aerosmith in concert on October 11th, 2023 at the Amalie Arena. ARV = $150. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.





