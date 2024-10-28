Alice Cooper tickets for you

Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper is making his way to Hard Rock Live on February 6th and you could win your way in for free!

Enter below (10/28-11/30) for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/28/24-11/30/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Alice Cooper at Hard Rock Live on 2/6/25. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

