All Rides Welcome - Eli’s Ride For A Cure on May 16th, 2026

Eli's Ride for a Cure

On May 16, 2026, ride with purpose to support Eli’s Ride For A Cure.

We ride for Eli. We ride for every child battling cancer. After the heartbreaking loss of his 10-year-old son to leukemia, Paul turned his pain into a mission—to help find a cure and make sure no family has to endure the same.

Now it’s our turn to stand beside him by participating in the ride.

Two Convenient Registration Locations:

📍 Sanford – Seminole Harley-Davidson (9 AM Reg | 10 AM KSU)

📍 Orlando – Orlando Harley-Davidson (10 AM Reg | 11 AM KSU)

🏁 Ride Stops Include: Nemours Children’s Hospital → Black Hammock → Decision Tactical

💲 $15 Rider | $5 Passenger🎟️ 50/50 Raffle + Baskets & Auctions

🎁 Bring Hot Wheels donations for the kids at Nemours.

All bikes. All riders. One mission.

Let’s come together as a community and make a difference—one mile at a time.❤️ Ride for Eli. Ride for a Cure.

Eli's Ride for a Cure

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