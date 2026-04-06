All Rides Welcome - Eli’s Ride For A Cure on May 16th, 2026

On May 16, 2026, ride with purpose to support Eli’s Ride For A Cure.
We ride for Eli. We ride for every child battling cancer. After the heartbreaking loss of his 10-year-old son to leukemia, Paul turned his pain into a mission—to help find a cure and make sure no family has to endure the same.
Now it’s our turn to stand beside him by participating in the ride.
Two Convenient Registration Locations:
📍 Sanford – Seminole Harley-Davidson (9 AM Reg | 10 AM KSU)
📍 Orlando – Orlando Harley-Davidson (10 AM Reg | 11 AM KSU)
🏁 Ride Stops Include: Nemours Children’s Hospital → Black Hammock → Decision Tactical
💲 $15 Rider | $5 Passenger🎟️ 50/50 Raffle + Baskets & Auctions
🎁 Bring Hot Wheels donations for the kids at Nemours.
All bikes. All riders. One mission.
Let’s come together as a community and make a difference—one mile at a time.❤️ Ride for Eli. Ride for a Cure.
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