Bert Kreischer Returns to the Kia Center & You Could Win Tickets with Jay

Bert Kreischer

He’s back! Bert Kreischer is giving you permission to party at Kia Center on November 1, 2025, and you could win your way into the show from 98.9 WMMO!

Listen this week (3/17-3/21) at 8am with Jay for your shot to score two tickets to catch comedian Bert Kreischer perform live at the Kia Center. When you hear the cue to call, dial the WMMO contest line at 1-844-862-9890 and be the correct caller to win.

For more info. on the show, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/17/25-3/21/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen for the cue to call and be the announced designated caller at 1-844-862-9890 to win. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Bert Kreischer on 11/1/25 at Kia Center. ARV = $70. Up to five (5) winners. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group