Billy Idol & Joan Jett and the Blackhearts weekend of winning





Billy Idol and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

Billy Idol is returning to the road for It’s a Nice Day To…..Tour Again! along with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts! They’ll take the stage at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on May 10th, 2025, and you could win two tickets to the show!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (3/28-3/30) and enter them below for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show courtesy of Mark Spain Real Estate.

Listening Times:

Fri. 3/28: 5p-midnight (every hour on the hour)

5p-midnight (every hour on the hour) Sat. 3/29: 10a-7p (every hour on the hour)

10a-7p (every hour on the hour) Sun. 3/30: 10a-9p (every hour on the hour)

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/28/24-3/30/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Billy Idol and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on 5/10/25. ARV = $83. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

