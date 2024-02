98.9 WMMO

Moms & Dads!

Join 98.9 WMMO for Track Shack’s Smile Mile on Saturday, March 9th, 2024 at Upper Jacket Park in Orlando. Smile Mile is a running festival just for kids ages five to eleven. Mile and half mile runners receive a bib, t-shirt and finisher medal.

For more information including registration, click here.

