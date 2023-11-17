Bryan Adams Weekend of Winning

Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams is bringing his highly successful So Happy It Hurts Tour to the Amway Center on Friday, March 8th, 2024! You could score tickets to the show from 98.9 WMMO! Listen for the keywords this weekend (11/17-11/19) and enter them below for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see Bryan Adams plus Dave Stewart’s Eurythmics in concert.

Listening Times:

Fri. 11/17: 6p-midnight (every hour on the hour)

6p-midnight (every hour on the hour) Sat. 11/18: 10a-7p (every hour on the hour)

10a-7p (every hour on the hour) Sun. 11/19: 10a-9p (every hour on the hour)

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. November 17th, 2023 - November 19th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen for the keywords during the designated listening time and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Prize: two tickets to see Bryan Adams in concert on 3/8/24 at the Amway Center. ARV = $119. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group