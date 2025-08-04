Coke Zero Sugar 400 Weekend of Winning

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 race weekend returns as the NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale in 2025, setting the stage for a showdown on the high banks! With the last Playoffs spots up for grabs, the unpredictability of DAYTONA and drivers’ desperation for a “win and you’re in” moment – anything can happen.

  • Friday, August 22 – Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at 7:30 PM ET (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
  • Saturday, August 23 – Coke Zero Sugar 400 at 7:30 PM ET (NASCAR Cup Series)

Listen for the keywords this weekend (8/8-8/10) and enter them below, plus answer Speedway Trivia for your chance to win four tickets to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on August 23rd!

Listening Times:

  • Fri. 8/8: 5p-11p
  • Sat. 8/9: 10a-7p
  • Sun. 8/10: 10a-8p

Get your tickets now at DaytonaInternationalSpeedway.com or dial 1-800-PITSHOP.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/8/25-8/10/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on 8/23/25. ARV = $372.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

