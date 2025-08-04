Coke Zero Sugar 400 Weekend of Winning

coke zero

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 race weekend returns as the NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale in 2025, setting the stage for a showdown on the high banks! With the last Playoffs spots up for grabs, the unpredictability of DAYTONA and drivers’ desperation for a “win and you’re in” moment – anything can happen.

Friday, August 22 – Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at 7:30 PM ET (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

at 7:30 PM ET (NASCAR Xfinity Series) Saturday, August 23 – Coke Zero Sugar 400 at 7:30 PM ET (NASCAR Cup Series)

Listen for the keywords this weekend (8/8-8/10) and enter them below, plus answer Speedway Trivia for your chance to win four tickets to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on August 23rd!

Listening Times:

Fri. 8/8: 5p-11p

5p-11p Sat. 8/9: 10a-7p

10a-7p Sun. 8/10: 10a-8p

Get your tickets now at DaytonaInternationalSpeedway.com or dial 1-800-PITSHOP.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/8/25-8/10/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on 8/23/25. ARV = $372.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

