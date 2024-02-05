Day of Winning For Tickets To See Def Leppard & Journey

98.9 WMMO

You have many chances to win tickets to see Def Leppard & Journey in concert during 98.9 WMMO’s Free Ticket Thursday!

Put 98.9 WMMO on lock this Thursday (2/8) from 9a-5p for your shot at scoring a pair of tickets every hour! Listen for the cue to call and be the correct caller at 1-844-862-9890 to win two tickets to see Def Leppard and Journey along with special guest Cheap Trick perform live on July 10th, 2024 for a MASSIVE show at Camping World Stadium!

For ticket info. on The Summer Stadium Tour, click here.

You also have another way to win tickets by entering below now through Thursday, February 8th, 2024.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/5/24-2/8/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call on 2/8/24, call 844-862-9890, and be the designated caller or complete Official Entry Form above 2/5/24-2/8/24. Up to nine (9) winners will be selected on-air and one on-line. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Def Leppard & Journey live on 7/10/24 at Camping World Stadium. ARV = $99. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.





©2024 Cox Media Group