Denise Has Aerosmith Tickets For You

Aerosmith is bringing their Farewell Tour to the Kia Center on February 11th, 2025, and 98.9 WMMO wants to give you free tickets to the show all week long!

Listen with Denise weekday mornings (4/15-4/19) at 7a for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show! Be ready to dial 1-844-862-9890 when you hear the cue to call.

Plus, special guest The Black Crowes. For show info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/15/24-4/19/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for cue to call during the designated time, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller for a chance to win. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Prize: Prize: two tickets to see Aerosmith on 2/11/25 ay the Kia Center. ARV = $199.90. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

