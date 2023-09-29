Denise Has Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream Tickets Weekdays @ 9am

Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream

98.9 WMMO wants to send you plus three to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Howl-O-Scream taking place select nights now through Oct. 31, 2023. Listen weekdays at 9am for your opportunity to win four tickets with Denise! Plus, you can enter below for another way to win!

Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is slated to awaken the guests’ innermost fears and make them scream to the extreme with the ultimate parkwide terror including an all-new haunted house, two new scare zones, and all-new interactive entertainment offerings. Six spine-chilling scare zones, five hair-raising haunted houses and four elaborate entertainment productions will have guests screaming at the top of their lungs.

To purchase tickets and evil upgrades such as Front Line Fear passes, exclusive tours and many other experiences at this year’s Howl-O-Scream, guests can visit HowlOScream.com.

With the option of the Unlimited Admission Ticket, which starts as low as $104.99, guests can scream their way through every Howl-O-Scream night.

Costumes are not allowed.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. September 29th, 2023 - October 6th 2023 for on-line and October 2nd, 2023 - October 6th, 2023 for on-air. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter on-air, complete Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected from on-line entries. For on-air, listen for the cue to call and be the correct designated caller for the announced contest phone line to win. Up to five (5) winners on-air. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Howl-O-Scream valid for one night admission through 10/31/23 and one parking pass to . ARV = $601.84. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.









