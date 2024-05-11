Denise Has Gatorland Tickets For You

Gatorland

Gatorland is kicking off their historic 75th anniversary with the 5th Annual Gatorpalooza weekend from May 18th-19th!

Enjoy live music, specialty food, craft vendors, artisans, family fun, games, appearances by the Gatorland Vlog Team and, of course, all the alligators, animals, and awesomeness that a day at Gatorland has to offer. Best of all, this extra fun is included with regular admission! Plus, if you are a Florida resident that means you receive 50% off Single Day admissions with your Florida I.D. at the gate!

Listen with Denise this week (5/13-5/17) at 7a for your opportunity to win four tickets to Gatorland including the Screamin’ Gator Zipline!

For more info, click here.

HRDB

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/13/24-5/17/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Odds vary. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Prize: Four tickets to Gatorland including the Screamin’ Gator Zipline. ARV = $199.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!