🎆Details Here on Fireworks Events in Central Florida

98.9 WMMO Fireworks

It’s almost time to celebrate the USA! Check out some of the best 4th of July holiday events around Central Florida to bring your family for fireworks and more!

Wednesday, July 3rd

RED, HOT & BOOM PRESENTED BY THE CITY OF ALTAMONTE SPRINGS

Join 98.9 WMMO for Central Florida’s hottest Independence Day celebration and largest fireworks show! The event kicks off at 5pm with live music, a beer garden, gaming zone, plus food & beverages are available for purchase. It’s family friendly and admission is free. Event is brought to you by the City of Altamonte Springs, Emerson International, AdventHealth and SeaWorld. Stop by the 98.9 WMMO tent to enter for your opportunity to win two tickets to see Def Leppard & Journey in concert. For more info, click here.

Thursday, July 4th

CITY OF ORLANDO’S FIREWORKS AT THE FOUNTAIN * Signature Event *

Join 98.9 WMMO for Fireworks at the Fountain at Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando powered by Connect Ford. Enjoy live music, family friendly fun in the AdventHealth for Children Kid’s Zone, a variety of food vendors and a spectacular fireworks finale over Lake Eola. Stop by the 98.9 WMMO tent to enter for your opportunity to win two tickets to see Def Leppard & Journey in concert. For more details, click here.

STAR SPANGLED SANFORD

Grab your lawn chairs or a blanket and head to the lakefront for STAR SPANGLED SANFORD on the Riverwalk, along Seminole Boulevard kicking off at 7pm. The kids will really enjoy the Kids Zone, sponsored by Ladies 327, the enormous park playground, and the splash pad in Ft. Mellon Park. Plus, music, food and drink stations, shop the wide variety of vendors and be entertained by live performers along the Riverwalk. The night will end with a spectacular pyrotechnics show choreographed to patriotic music over Lake Monroe at about 9:15 PM.

CITY OF KISSIMMEE’S MONUMENTAL 4TH OF JULY

Bring the family for live performances on the Festival Lawn, KUA Kid’s Zone on the Veterans Lawn, food trucks, beverage concessions, and a grand Fireworks display to close out the night! Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome. No Fireworks, sparklers, or tents permitted. The event will start at 7:00 PM at Kissimmee Lakefront Park with some activities starting later in the day. Fireworks are anticipated to be at 9:00 PM weather permitting. For more details, click here.

