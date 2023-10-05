Details Here For You & Your Best Friend

Howl-O-Ween

Join 98.9 WMMO’s Denise and Franklin’s Friends for the tenth annual HOWL-O-WEEN Dog Walk-a-Thon and Canine Costume Contest on October 21, 2023 from 9 am to noon at Cranes Roost Park at Uptown Altamonte.

There’ll be a dog walk, canine costume contest, adoptable dogs, pet-friendly vendors, music and much more! All proceeds will benefit Franklin’s Friends. You can join an anticipated 750+ animal lovers for a morning of fun for the whole family. This is an event not to be missed!

There will be fabulous prizes for top individual fundraisers, top team fundraisers and best costumes! Please join us to fundraise for local animal welfare. Last year HOWL-O-WEEN raised over $35,000!

Click here for photos from last year!

Registration:

$20 per person in advance (advance registration closes at 5:00 pm on October 20)

$25 per person at the door

Children under 6 are free

Registration is per person, not per dog and we’d love to have you join us even if you don’t have a dog

Registration is required for all costume contest competitors, spectators, and walkers

No retractable leashes please

There is no extra charge to enter the costume contest but you must sign up in person at the costume contest tent before 10 am to get your bib.

If you prefer to register offline click here to download the walk registration form.

All proceeds benefit Franklin’s Friends and local animal welfare. For more information email FranklinsFriends@gmail.com or call (260) 693-7387.

