Donation Information for Hope After Helene

Hope After Helene

The impact of Hurricane Helene devastated neighborhoods and communities across Florida including our neighbors down I-4 in Tampa Bay.

We’ve partnered with Metropolitan Ministries and all day Wednesday (10/2), we’re raising money that will stay in the Tampa Bay community and go directly to those affected. The funds will help families who need groceries, food, water, and shelter.

Click HERE to make a donation.

Thank You to Metropolitan Ministries and to the Central Florida community for your support!

