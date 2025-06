Gabriel Iglesias

Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is coming to the Kia Center on November 15th!

Gabriel Iglesias, also known as “Fluffy,” is an American comedian and actor beloved for his high-energy performances and relatable humor. With his unique blend of storytelling, sound effects, and impressions, Iglesias has become one of the most successful and recognizable comedians in the world.

For ticket and show info, click here.

