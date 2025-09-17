Don’t Miss The Shock Rock Showdown Featuring THE DIRTT and Billion Dollar Babie$

Shock Rock Showdown

Get ready for a wild night of electrifying performances as THE DIRTT and Billion Dollar Babie$ take the stage for the Shock Rock Showdown at the 5pm Show.

THE DIRTT is The Mötley Crüe Experience, delivering big riffs, glam rock attitude, wild antics and all the hits fans know and love. Billion Dollar Babie$ is an Alice Cooper tribute presentation with theatrical props, shock rock spectacle and legendary Cooper songs brought to life.

The event takes place on Saturday, September 20, from 5 to 8pm, with doors opening at 4:30pm.

For ticket and show info, click here.

