Enter Here To Win Extreme Tickets with Special Guest Living Colour

Extreme w/ Special Guest Living Colour

Don’t miss out on Extreme’s Thicker Than Blood Tour with special guest Living Colour coming to Hard Rock Live on March 8th! Enter below (11/14-12/1) for your shot to score a pair of tickets to see the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. November 14th, 2023 - December 1st, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Extreme with special guest Living Colour at Hard Rock Live on March 8, 2024. ARV = $79. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!