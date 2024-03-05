Enter Here To Win Jimmie Vaughan Tickets

Jimmie Vaughan

Renowned American blues rock artist Jimmie Vaughan is making a stop in Central Florida and you could score tickets to the show!

Enter below (3/5-3/24) for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see Jimmie Vaughan in concert at The Plaza Live on July 18th!

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/5/24-3/24/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Jimmie Vaughan at The Plaza Live in Orlando on July 18, 2024. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group