Enter Here For Your Chance to Score Quiet Riot Tickets

Quiet Riot and Vixen

Get ready to rock! Quiet Riot, live with special guest Vixen, hits the Hard Rock Live Orlando on March 6th, 2026, and 98.9 WMMO wants to send you there!

Enter below from 10/27-3/1 for your chance to win two tickets to the show!

Can’t wait to win? Click here for ticket info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/27/25-03/1/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Quiet Riot with special guest Vixen live at Hard Rock Live Orlando on 4/6/26. ARV = $95. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group