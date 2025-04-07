Exclusive Opportunity to Win Club Level Seats for Heart

Heart

You could win two tickets in club level seats for Heart at the Kia Center on June 27th. Enter below for your shot at scoring a pair of premium tickets to the show from 98.9 WMMO!

For more info., click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/8/25-4/15/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Heart on 6/27/25 at Kia Center. ARV = $150. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

