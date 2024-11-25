Find Out How You Could Win Bret Michaels Parti-Gras Holiday Tickets

Bret Michaels

98.9 WMMO wants to rock your holiday season with tickets to Bret Michaels Parti-Gras Holiday! You could see him live along with Dee Snider and Night Ranger at The BayCare Sound in Clearwater on Saturday, December 14th, 2024.

You can enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show. Plus, listen to Jay for your chance to win (11/26-11/27) with the ‘80s at 8am.’

Can’t wait to win? Click here to purchase tickets.





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/25/24 - 12/11/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter on-line, complete the Official Entry Form above. Three (3) winners will be selected in a random drawing. On-air - listen 11/26/24-11/27/24 & be the designated caller at 844-862-9890. Up to two (2) on-air winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Bret Michaels Parti-Gras Holiday at the BayCare Sound in Clearwater on 12/14/24. ARV = $70. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

