Fireworks at the Fountain

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer invites you to the 46th annual Fireworks at the Fountain on Tuesday, July 4th at Lake Eola Park!

From 4 to 10 p.m., enjoy live entertainment, family friendly fun, and food and beverages available for purchase from a variety of vendors.

At 9:10 p.m., the sky will illuminate with a spectacular fireworks finale, set to a live patriotic performance by the Orlando Concert Band.

Event Rules and Regulations

  • You may not stake anything into the ground (umbrellas, tents, etc.)
  • No outside alcohol (outside food and non-alcoholic beverages OK)
  • No personal fireworks
  • No unauthorized vending or soliciting
  • Weapons of any kind are not permitted
  • Click here for Park rules and other prohibited items

You may bring:

  • Coolers (no outside alcohol permitted)
  • Umbrellas (do not stake anything into the park grass)
  • Chairs and picnic blankets/beach towels
  • Leashed, well-behaved pets

CLICK HERE for more info and a road closure map.

