Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer invites you to the 46th annual Fireworks at the Fountain on Tuesday, July 4th at Lake Eola Park!
From 4 to 10 p.m., enjoy live entertainment, family friendly fun, and food and beverages available for purchase from a variety of vendors.
At 9:10 p.m., the sky will illuminate with a spectacular fireworks finale, set to a live patriotic performance by the Orlando Concert Band.
Event Rules and Regulations
- You may not stake anything into the ground (umbrellas, tents, etc.)
- No outside alcohol (outside food and non-alcoholic beverages OK)
- No personal fireworks
- No unauthorized vending or soliciting
- Weapons of any kind are not permitted
- Click here for Park rules and other prohibited items
You may bring:
- Coolers (no outside alcohol permitted)
- Umbrellas (do not stake anything into the park grass)
- Chairs and picnic blankets/beach towels
- Leashed, well-behaved pets
CLICK HERE for more info and a road closure map.
