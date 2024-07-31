Flapjack 5K - Pancake Palooza - November 16th

Pancake Palooza

Race through downtown Leesburg in the Flapjack 5K on Saturday, November 16th making your way to the finish line at Pancake-Palooza! Kick off the day by taking part in our Flapjack 5K beginning at 8am - then enjoy those well earned carbs at Pancake-Palooza.

Join the City of Leesburg for Pancake-Palooza, the ultimate brunch fest!  Immediately following the Flapjack 5k at Towne Square in Downtown Leesburg. Attendees are invited to indulge in local food trucks showing off their brunch best with a pancake flair. Featuring live entertainment, mimosas, bloody Mary’s, everything brunch and of course.. Pancakes!

For more info, click here.

