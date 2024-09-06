Franklin’s Friends Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk-A-Thon

Franklin's Friends Howl-O-Ween

Join Denise at the 11th Annual HOWL-O-WEEN Dog Walk-a-Thon and Canine Costume Contest presented by Franklin’s Friends on Saturday, October 26th at Crane’s Roost Park in Altamonte from 9a-12p!

Enjoy a dog walk, canine costume contest, adoptable dogs, pet-friendly vendors, music and much more! All proceeds will benefit Franklin’s Friends. There will be fabulous prizes for top individual fundraisers, top team fundraisers and best costumes! Please join us to fundraise for local animal welfare. Last year HOWL-O-WEEN raised over $38,000!

