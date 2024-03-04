Free Ticket Thursday Featuring Bryan Adams

Free Ticket Thursday - Bryan Adams

You have more chances to win tickets to see Bryan Adams in concert! We’ve added another 98.9 WMMO Free Ticket Thursday giving you a shot at scoring tickets every hour!

Put 98.9 WMMO on lock this Thursday (3/7) from 9a-5p for your shot at scoring a pair of tickets every hour! Listen for the cue to call and be the correct caller at 1-844-862-9890 to win two tickets to see Bryan Adams perform live on March 8, 2024 at Kia Center!

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/7/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call on 3/7/24, call 844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Up to nine (9) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Bryan Adams on 3/8/24 at Kia Center. ARV = $151. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group

