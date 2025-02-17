Gene Simmons Band Tickets For You to Win

Gene Simmons Band

You know him as “the demon” and now you could see Gene Simmons Band in concert at Hard Rock Live on April 30th, 2025.

Enter below (12/10-4/15) for your opportunity to score two tickets to the show from 98.9 WMMO!

Click here for ticket info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 12/9/24 - 4/15/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Gene Simmons Band in concert at Hard Rock Live on 4/30/25. ARV = $99. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.





