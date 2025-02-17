Gene Simmons Band Tickets For You to Win

Gene Simmons Band

You know him as “the demon” and now you could see Gene Simmons Band in concert at Hard Rock Live on April 30th, 2025.

Enter below (12/10-4/15) for your opportunity to score two tickets to the show from 98.9 WMMO!

Click here for ticket info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 12/9/24 - 4/15/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Gene Simmons Band in concert at Hard Rock Live on 4/30/25. ARV = $99. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.


©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!