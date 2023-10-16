Ghostbusters, Costume Contests & More

Eolaween

Looking for a spooktacular evening of family friendly fun? Join 98.9 WMMO on Saturday, October 28, from 4:00 p.m. -10:00 p.m. at Lake Eola’s East Lawn by the Eola House!

Eolaween promises a bewitching time with a lineup of exciting activities, including games, a DJ, a craft station to awaken your artistic spirit, and a thrilling costume contest for all ages. Capture memories at photo stations and don’t miss the #Halloween movie feature, “Ghostbusters,” once darkness fall.

