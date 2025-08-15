Great White & Slaughter Weekend of Winning

Great White & Slaughter

98.9 WMMO presents Great White & Slaughter in concert at Hard Rock Live on August 23rd.

Listen for the keywords this weekend (8/15-8/17) and enter them below for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Listening Times:

  • Friday, 8/15: 5p-11p (every hour on the hour)
  • Saturday, 8/16: 10a-7p (every hour on the hour)
  • Sunday, 8/17: 10a-8p (every hour on the hour)

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/15/25-8/17/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Great White & Slaughter at Hard Rock Live on 8/23/25. ARV = $119.50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

