Hamlin Craft Beer Festival - March 29th

Hamlin Craft Beer Festival

The 2nd annual Hamlin Craft Beer Festival kicks off Saturday, March 29th in Winter Garden from 3p-7p with a variety of craft breweries, pouring 70+ varieties of beer, ciders and more from local, regional and national breweries and companies. Not a beer drinker? There will be plenty of options for you as well!

Come out and enjoy plenty of varieties of adult beverages and LIVE MUSIC! Plus, play in a giant interactive game zone with miniature golf, giant beer pong and many more surprises. Bring your four-legged friends along as this event is dog friendly! Produced by Legacy Events for Education in partnership with the Orange Observer, this event is a charity fundraising event to fund scholarships and life skills education programs for students in western Orange County.

To purchase tickets, click here. The event is for ages 21+.

