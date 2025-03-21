Heart weekend of winning

Heart

The Wilson sisters are coming to Orlando!

Heart will take the stage at the Kia Center on June 27th and 98.9 WMMO wants to send you to the show for free. Listen for the keywords this weekend (3/21-3/23) for your shot at scoring a pair of tickets to the show!

Can’t wait to win? Click here to purchase tickets.

Listening Times:

Fri. 3/21: 6p-midnight (every hour on the hour)

6p-midnight (every hour on the hour) Sat. 3/22: 10a-7p (every hour on the hour)

10a-7p (every hour on the hour) Sun. 3/23: 10a-9p (every hour on the hour)

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/21/25-3/23/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen for the keywords during the designated times and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Heart on 6/27/25 at Kia Center. ARV = $99. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

