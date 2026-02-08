Jay & Brandi Are Giving Away Tickets to Brett Kreischer’s Full Throttle with Lynyrd Skynyrd

Bert Kreischer

Bert Kreischer’s Full Throttle - The Daytona 500 Pre-Party - is coming to the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach this Saturday, February 14th with performances by Bert Kreischer, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and more!

You could win a pair of tickets this week with Jay & Brandi! Just listen inside the 8am hour for your chance to win! When you hear the cue to call, dial the WMMO contest line at 1-844-862-9890 and be the correct caller to win!

Tickets on-sale now at fullthrottlefestival.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. February 9th - February 13th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Listen for the cue to call and be the designated caller at 1-844-862-9890 to win. Odds vary. All decisions by WMMO-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners. Prize: two tickets to Full Throttle Tour on 2/14/26 at the Daytona Ocean Center. ARV = $112. For full rules click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

