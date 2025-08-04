Jay & Brandi Have Nate Bargatze Tickets This Week

Nate Bargatze

Comedian Nate Bargatze is bringing his Big Dumb Eyes World Tour to Kia Center on August 16th and 17th!

This week, Jay & Brandi want to give you two free tickets to catch comedian Nate Bargatze on August 17th, 2025 at the Kia Center. Just listen (8/4-8/8) at 8am for the cue to call, and be the correct caller at 1-844-862-9890 to win from 98.9 WMMO!

For show and ticket info, click here.

The Jay and Brandi Morning Show

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/4/25-8/8/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. Listen for the cue to call and be the designated caller at 1-844-862-9890 to win. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Nate Bargatze at Kia Center on 8/17/25. ARV = $105.50. For full rules, click here. For full rules,click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

