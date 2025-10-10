Jay and Brandi Have Quiet Riot Tickets For You This Week

Quiet Riot and Vixen

Quiet Riot, live with special guest Vixen, is coming to the Hard Rock Live Orlando on March 6th, 2026, and 98.9 WMMO has tickets for you to win!

Listen to the Jay and Brandi Morning Show this week (10/13-10/17) during 80s at 8a, for your opportunity to score two tickets to the show!

Can’t wait to win? Click here for ticket info.

The Jay and Brandi Morning Show

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/13/25-10/17/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Up to four (4) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Quiet Riot with special guest Vixen at the Hard Rock Live Orlando on 3/6. ARV = $95. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group