Jay and Brandi Have Styx Tickets For You

Styx

Styx & Kevin Cronin “The Brotherhood of Rock Tour” with Don Felder is coming to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 31st and 98.9 WMMO has tickets for you to win!

Listen to the Jay and Brandi Morning Show this week (5/27-5/30) at 7a for your opportunity to score two tickets to the show!

Can’t wait to win? Click here for ticket info.

The Jay and Brandi Morning Show

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/27/24 - 5/30/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Up to four (4) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Styx at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on 5/31/25. ARV = $83. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

