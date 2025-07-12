Jay & Brandi Have Toto Tickets For You

Toto

You could win a pair of tickets to see Toto, Men at Work & Christopher Cross live at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on July 19th!

Listen to The Jay & Brandi Morning Show this week (7/14-7/18) at 7a for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show! Be ready to dial 1-844-862-9890 when you hear the cue to call.

To purchase tickets, click here.

The Jay and Brandi Morning Show

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/14/25-7/18/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds Vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Toto, Men at Work and Christopher Cross in concert on 7/19/25 at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa. ARV = $103. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

