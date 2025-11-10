Jay & Brandi Have Your Asian Lantern Festival Tickets This Week

Asian Lantern Festival

The Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild returns to the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens from November 14th through January 18th, and Jay & Brandi want to send you to the festival for free!

Listen this week (11/10-11/14) at 7am with Jay & Brandi for your shot to score four tickets to the festival! When you hear the cue to call, dial the WMMO contest line at 1-844-862-9890 and be the correct caller to win.

You can also enter below this week (11/10-11/14) for another chance to win.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/10/25-11/14/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. For on-air 11/10-11/14, listen for the cue to call and be the announced designated caller at 1-844-862-9890 to win two tickets and qualify for the grand prize. For on-line, complete the entry form above to enter for a chance to win four tickets to the festival. Odds vary. Up to one on-line winner and up to four on-air winners. Prize: Four tickets to the Asian Lantern Festival, happening 11/14/25-01/18/26 . ARV = $88. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!