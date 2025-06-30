Jay and Brandi Have Your Great White & Slaughter Tickets

Great White & Slaughter

98.9 WMMO presents Great White & Slaughter in concert at Hard Rock Live on August 23rd.

Listen during The Jay and Brandi Morning Show this week (6/30-7/3) at 7a for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show! Be ready to dial 1-844-862-9890 when you hear the cue to call.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, 7/2 at 10am.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/30/25-7/3/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Up to four (4) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Great White & Slaughter at Hard Rock Live on 8/23/25. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

